Africa needs to take ownership of its relationship with China
01 September 2024 - 00:00
Amid its declining popularity in the developed world, China’s strategic interests in Africa have become elevated. The Asian powerhouse defends aspects of the liberal order that benefit its economy and explicitly calls for a “new type of international relations”. China’s foreign policy aims to align its global influence with its economic power. By supporting African countries economically and financially, Asia’s largest economy is building a client base that will enable it to reshape the global order to better accommodate and promote its interests...
