Two-pot — what you need to know
A senior Treasury official spells out the key aspects — including the need for prudence
01 September 2024 - 00:00
As of today, South Africa’s retirement landscape has been reshaped by the introduction of the two-pot retirement system. This new framework aims to address long-standing issues in retirement savings by ensuring the preservation of long-term savings and offering access to a portion of funds. This reform marks a pivotal shift in how retirement funds are structured and managed, offering both opportunities and responsibilities for fund members...
