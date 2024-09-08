NEWSMAKER
Rogue officials blamed for turning Durban into a ‘slum’
Corrupt, lazy and incompetent bureaucrats should be fired, says Chamber of Commerce and Industry CEO Palesa Phili
08 September 2024 - 00:00
Palesa Phili, CEO of the Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry, says that despite a presidential commitment to work with the private sector, attempts by business to turn the city around from a “rundown, dysfunctional slum” are being blocked by “rogue officials”...
