Opinion

NEWSMAKER

Rogue officials blamed for turning Durban into a ‘slum’

Corrupt, lazy and incompetent bureaucrats should be fired, says Chamber of Commerce and Industry CEO Palesa Phili

08 September 2024 - 00:00 By CHRIS BARRON

Palesa Phili, CEO of the Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry, says that despite a presidential commitment to work with the private sector, attempts by business to turn the city around from a “rundown, dysfunctional slum” are being blocked by “rogue officials”...

