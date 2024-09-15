Charming, at times brutal, Gordhan was a complex man
15 September 2024 - 00:00
Why persist with the Ramaphosa 2017 campaign when it's obvious he will lose, I asked Pravin Gordhan around June that year. The Ramaphosa campaign was weak and the provincial barons that ran the ANC were on the other side. “You don't fight to win,” he said. “You fight out of conviction; in the end, if you win, you win.” ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.