Opinion

Transparency first: TPC shouldn’t be allowed to increase its stake in Cell C without full disclosure

22 September 2024 - 00:00 By GUGU LOURIE

Is the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) capable of untangling the complex BEE structure established by Cell C to discover the true ownership of the company and its subsidiaries?..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Vodacom payout ‘will hurt black investors’ Business
  2. SAM MKOKELI | SA should brace for the end of the GNU honeymoon Opinion
  3. Repo rate cut is cold comfort for embattled consumers, says debt expert Business
  4. Discovery blames old people, chronic illness for high costs Business
  5. Clearwater Mall muddies Hyprop results Business

Latest Videos

LEE | Official Theatrical Trailer | In Theaters September 27
'Elsbeth' Trailer | New Series Thursday February 29