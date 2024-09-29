Costing of imports and exports: a forex perspective

In the dynamic world of international trade, the costing of imports and exports plays a crucial role in determining profitability and competitiveness. Importers and exporters often grapple with the challenge of pricing their goods accurately in relation to foreign currency exchange rates. A common practice is to base pricing on the spot rate at the time of shipment or order placement. However, this approach can expose businesses to significant financial risks, especially in volatile markets like South Africa...