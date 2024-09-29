Scrap metal policy fit for the scrapheap
Rethink needed on well-intentioned policy that has unintended and far-reaching consequences
29 September 2024 - 00:00
Well-intentioned policies can sometimes have unintended consequences, particularly when addressing complex issues. While not uncommon, once identified, unintended consequences demand attention and correction. To know and not to act is unconscionable. Neither “sexy” nor particularly well understood, scrap metal policy is one such example of a policy with unintended consequences which are wide-ranging and far-reaching...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.