A GNU with a fuzzy ideology will be overtaken by populism
06 October 2024 - 00:01
The ANC shows no sign of comprehending what happened on May 29. It is still going through the various stages of grief. Meanwhile, an entity it formed, the government of national unity, has taken off with significant public and financial market support...
