Find your organisation’s voice and get on the path to winning
06 October 2024 - 00:00
Founder-run companies have the benefit of their original visionary still resident in the culture, operations and service of the business, but part of the plan must be succession. A sustainable brand keeps evolving, so that its people have a growing and spirited language of success for the long run...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.