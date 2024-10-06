To get the most out of AI, we must get the human part right
Machines can now learn, analyse and even create, but it is people’s insights, integrity and wisdom that will guide us towards a sustainable future
06 October 2024 - 00:00
Generative artificial intelligence (AI) is making advanced technology accessible to everyone. It’s no longer just a tool for software engineers and data scientists — it’s for anyone who wants to enhance his or her capabilities, whether in marketing, finance or client-facing roles. As it continues to evolve, the technology is becoming an integral part of our daily lives, transforming the way we work, live and interact...
