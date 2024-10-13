Big Read

Capitec ventured where other banks feared to tread

The upstart financial institution took over existing microlenders and opened branches in more remote areas, where it found hundreds of thousands of clients

With the head offices of South Africa’s big banks being in Johannesburg, Stellenbosch’s Techno Park, where Capitec started out in a modest office complex, appeared to be far from the action. But in the banking sector the front lines were not necessarily on thick carpets where generals sat behind mahogany desks. Banking was “guerrilla warfare”, says Gerrie Fourie, longtime operations boss and CEO since 2014...