Big Read
Capitec ventured where other banks feared to tread
The upstart financial institution took over existing microlenders and opened branches in more remote areas, where it found hundreds of thousands of clients
13 October 2024 - 00:01
With the head offices of South Africa’s big banks being in Johannesburg, Stellenbosch’s Techno Park, where Capitec started out in a modest office complex, appeared to be far from the action. But in the banking sector the front lines were not necessarily on thick carpets where generals sat behind mahogany desks. Banking was “guerrilla warfare”, says Gerrie Fourie, longtime operations boss and CEO since 2014...
