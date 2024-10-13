Making markets work for the people — 25 years of competition enforcement
13 October 2024 - 00:00
It is 25 years since the Competition Commission and the Competition Tribunal came into existence. The Competition Act of South Africa is one of the key pieces of legislation marking the post-apartheid economic architecture passed by the first democratic parliament during the presidency of Nelson Mandela...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.