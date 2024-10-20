Opinion

Mboweni: the man with a plan

20 October 2024 - 00:00 By SAM MKOKELI

I had dozens of conversations with the late Tito Mboweni since first encountering him as the  Reserve Bank governor two decades ago. He always spoke more than I did in those conversations. A very serious conversationalist, he would go on about anything economic — from the price of coffee in central Africa to how South Africa’s progress was not fast enough...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Remove VAT on protein-rich items to improve food security: Shoprite report Business
  2. Commercial vehicle sales ring alarm bells Business
  3. A fruitful enterprise – at last Business
  4. 'SA looking at e-commerce price war' as local firms fight global competition Business
  5. ICTSI to appeal Durban port interdict Business

Latest Videos

Four accused in Joslin Smith's disappearance back in Vredenburg Magistrate's ...
Viral Sensations! Biko’s Manna & Mfundo: The secret behind their unstoppable ...