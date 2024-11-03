Will the budget policy trade-offs pay off?
03 November 2024 - 00:00
Four is a good number for stability. Good tables have four legs. Solid chairs have four legs. And four is the number of pillars that the governor presented in the midterm budget policy statement, channelling the same sense of security that old furniture provides. With a promising but still shaky government of national unity, sturdy is the message the minister would want to deliver for the GNU's first fiscal plan. To achieve this, each leg in the plan must be clear and firm...
