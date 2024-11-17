Trump drama: Agoa anxiety for Rasool as he heads back to DC
The former ambassador and Donald Trump may have a few things to talk about
17 November 2024 - 00:01
Rasool has been tapped by President Cyril Ramaphosa as South Africa’s ambassador to the US, a role he held from 2010 to 2015. At 62, isn’t this a great gig? Instead of him retiring, Ramaphosa allows him to travel the world at our expense...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.