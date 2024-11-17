Unpredictable Trump presidency warrants caution
Unfortunately, the US is still the world’s funding currency, and a surge in the dollar and increase in US rates is not good for the rest of the world.
17 November 2024 - 00:00
Markets have moved to reflect expected policy changes in the US as the Trump administration begins to take shape. The policy agenda put forward by the Trump campaign could be highly disruptive to the global economy and investors are worried about this. The US has been the dominant force in global geopolitics and economics since the end of the World War 2. ..
