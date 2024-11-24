AI transforming accounting profession, but it’s not replacing CAs
New opportunities are being created for accountants to step in where automation falls short
24 November 2024 - 00:00
As an academic and senior lecturer, I’ve had the privilege of working closely with students pursuing their chartered accountant (CA) qualification. Having walked the same path, I understand the challenges, intense workloads, long study hours, and constant pressure. But I also know the reward was worth every late night and moment of self-doubt...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.