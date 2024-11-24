Chairing the G20 is an opportunity to showcase SA Inc
The same energy as before the 2010 World Cup is needed to rally the country
24 November 2024 - 00:00
Africa is experiencing something akin to the Year of the Locust as the people’s wrath pulls unresponsive governing parties from power...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.