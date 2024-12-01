How AI opens doors to a brave new world
Its advocates say even six-year-olds can use it to develop the apps they want
01 December 2024 - 00:00
The world of software development is undergoing a revolution. Once the preserve of trained coders working in secluded labs or buzzing start-ups, it is now being reimagined as a space for everyone. In this new world, AI doesn’t merely assist developers; it levels the playing field, opening doors to those who may never have written a single line of code...
