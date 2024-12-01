Ineffectual Lesufi is making us pay for his populism
The desire to be seen is backfiring because it attracts ridicule rather than more support
01 December 2024 - 00:01
The Gauteng government is run by people who think they are in opposition, judging by the number of gimmicks and tricks used to attract publicity. It starts with premier Panyaza Lesufi, who has a desperate need to be seen every day...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.