SA’s art calendar: a festival of culture and diversity
The spirit of the relentless pursuit of self-definition reigns in the country’s art
01 December 2024 - 00:00
South Africa, a country defined by unique quirks, eclectic contrasts and contradictions, finds its artistic heartbeat in the intersection of history, culture and the relentless pursuit of self-definition. Its summer art calendar embodies this spirit, inviting both locals and global visitors to engage in the dynamic, ever-evolving dialogue of what it means to be at home in the country...
