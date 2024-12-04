The other broad set of competition concerns related to the loss in competition between Vodacom and Maziv. On the fibre side, the commission identified that Vodacom has a strategy to enter fibre markets. Evidence obtained during the investigation showed that they had considered doing this through JVs and, absent the merger, may leverage its assets to partner with another fibre player and compete with Maziv.
RIGHT OF REPLY | Competition Commission responds to: Watchdog boss under fire over ‘irrational’ rulings
Response to Business Times front page article
It is the Competition Commission’s practice to not debate in the media cases that are before the courts. This applies to the recent Vodacom-Maziv matter where the Competition Tribunal has yet to issue reasons for its decision.
However, a Sunday Times article on the commission’s decision and the public debate that has surrounded the decision requires a response.
Large complex mergers, especially ones that might transform an industry, will always generate differences of opinion. That is healthy. The South African competition regime is designed to ensure robust investigation and adjudication of complex matters to avoid “irrational” decisions. The commission is the investigative body, separate from the tribunal, which is the adjudicative body.
Both are independent institutions to ensure no undue interference in their decision-making. In undertaking the investigation, the commission will request internal documents and data to test the case put forward by the parties and engage customers and competitors that may be impacted. In this case, the record of internal documents, submissions from the parties, competitors and customers spanned some 25,000 pages. The merger was opposed by many industry players.
On the decision itself, the commission’s merger investigators recommended a prohibition. As with all complex large mergers, the report was naturally debated extensively on several occasions, the team was asked to get more information on certain issues and to engage the merger parties on conditions to remedy the concerns. After not being able to find adequate remedies, it was agreed to recommend a prohibition.
It is important to recognise that the commission makes a recommendation to the tribunal only on large mergers. It is the tribunal that then adjudicates the matter and makes a decision. The decision of the tribunal is appealable to the Competition Appeal Court and ultimately the Constitutional Court. The separation of adjudication from investigation with rights of appeal provide many avenues for parties to challenge an adverse decision by the commission. This too is healthy and protects the independence of the institutions by allowing formal channels to resolve disputes, including by the minister of trade, industry and competition.
Watchdog boss under fire over ‘irrational’ rulings
The tribunal has yet to release its reasons, but it too reached the conclusion that the merger should be prohibited in terms of the Competition Act, having considered both competition and public interest issues. The tribunal did so after a hearing lasting 24 days, hearing from witnesses that included Vodacom, Vodafone, Maziv, Telkom, MTN, Rain, Frogfoot, Herotel and both local and international experts.
The tribunal also had regard to the commission investigation record. MTN and Rain intervened on the basis of potential foreclosure of their mobile businesses, and ultimately accepted conditions related to this narrow ground of intervention. However, the case raises a much broader set of competition and public interest issues than just these concerns.
The commission’s recommendation to the tribunal was based on two broad sets of competition concerns and the public interest.
One broad set of competition concerns related to DFA’s dark fibre services, and the concern that its independence, which has prompted so many industry players to build their networks on its shared dark fibre, would be compromised by the inclusion of a co-controlling shareholder that competed across many of the downstream businesses. If compromised, this would undermine competition in the downstream markets that represent an important aspect to the digital infrastructure, servicing both business and consumers.
The other broad set of competition concerns related to the loss in competition between Vodacom and Maziv. On the fibre side, the commission identified that Vodacom has a strategy to enter fibre markets. Evidence obtained during the investigation showed that they had considered doing this through JVs and, absent the merger, may leverage its assets to partner with another fibre player and compete with Maziv.
In its recommendation, the commission also considered that there is non-trivial competitive interaction between the broadband fixed wireless access (FWA) of Vodacom and the FTTH of Vumatel, which may increase with 5G and be important in fibre monopoly areas. If this competition is removed through the proposed merger, it is predominately lower-income consumers who will suffer from higher prices, and that effect will be permanent. This represents both a competition and public interest issue.
The commission considered the investment rationale put forward by the parties in its recommendation. When the merger was filed, it was argued that the merger was necessary to achieve the rollout of fibre to an additional 1-million homes over five years. However, Maziv shareholders provided an additional R6bn in funds and rolled out those 1-million homes prior to the tribunal hearing. The parties have now set sights on the next 1-million and state the merger is necessary to achieve that.
In the tribunal hearing, the likelihood of alternative funding and access to an additional R6.8bn of an existing R25bn debt facility was the subject of evidence and argument. In its recommendation, the commission also considered that fibre rollout competition has prompted investment by other operators and attracted infrastructure funds to support those, so the homes may be passed by others too.
In short, the commission’s view was that the investment is not lost through a prohibition. The recommendation found that Vodacom’s investment commitment of R60bn over five years is already committed in its spectrum licensing conditions and the need to roll out 5G networks, and it is already investing more than R11bn per annum.
Naturally, there are others that will and have disagreed with the assessment of the commission, but the parties themselves have had the opportunity to contest this assessment through a hearing and present their own evidence including expert evidence before the tribunal. While the tribunal has prohibited the merger, it might do so on different grounds than some aspects of the commission’s case too. The commission believes it is in the best interest to wait for the tribunal reasons and then have an informed public debate.
• Siyabulela Makunga is spokesperson of the Competition Commission
