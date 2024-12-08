Accelerated change remains driver of insurance in Africa
08 December 2024 - 00:00
This has been a year of change and opportunity, from the optimism ushered in by the formation of the government of national unity (GNU), to the accelerating convergence of banking and insurance — though the sector continues to navigate a complex landscape of regulatory shifts and technological disruption...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.