No gimmicks here, just inspired solutions
Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi hits back at Sam Mkokeli’s criticism of provincial initiatives
08 December 2024 - 00:00
I rarely respond to people who pay no price for being wrong and who traffic in flippant name-calling, but Sam Mkokeli’s column, “Ineffectual Lesufi is making us pay for his populism,” (Business Times, December 1) (https://www.timeslive.co.za/sunday-times/business/opinion/2024-12-01-ineffectual-lesufi-is-making-us-pay-for-his-populism/) demands that I make an exception. This article is populated with falsity and propaganda that cannot go unchallenged...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.