Vodacom calls for manning up against GBV
08 December 2024 - 00:00
Gender-based violence (GBV) has been dubbed a “national crisis” and a “second pandemic”, affecting one in three South African women in their lifetime. As a pervasive socioeconomic issue, GBV reflects ingrained power imbalances between men and women, countering any strides made in achieving gender equality since the start of our democracy in 1994...
