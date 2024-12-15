Chances of wealth tax for G20 fat cats are pretty slim
15 December 2024 - 00:01
A 2% wealth tax proposal was one of the highlights of Brazil's presidency of the G20, which preceded the passing of the baton to South Africa. The jury is out on whether the tax is implementable as some countries, such as the US, are not on board despite being part of the group, which represents between 70% and 85% of global output. The tax could impact about 3,000 dollar billionaires across the world. ..
