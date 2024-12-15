Ideology must be kept out of the debate around industrialisation
Arguments against government interventions to bolster local manufacturing are counterproductive
15 December 2024 - 00:00
A disturbing new discourse is emerging in the debate around South African industrialisation and the thorny issue of localisation...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.