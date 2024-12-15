Reasons to believe SA will have a happy new year
The economic tidings are better than usual as we head into 2025. Let’s seize the day
15 December 2024 - 00:00
There is reason to celebrate as we go into the holiday season. Most of the year has been mercifully free of load-shedding, thanks in part to years of hard work by the National Energy Crisis Committee to deliver on the energy action plan. Progress is also being made on implementing a just energy transition in the wake of COP29...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.