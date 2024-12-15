Structural change can turn new economic hope into reality
15 December 2024 - 00:00
Despite multiple global crises and heightened uncertainty due to the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East and recent political developments in major global economies, it seems sentiment in South Africa has improved. The formation of a coalition government, a slight loosening of monetary policy and the stabilisation of electricity supply that saw an end to load-shedding in March have contributed to a more positive outlook for many South Africans...
