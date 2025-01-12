No, quantum not coming now now, says Nvidia boss
12 January 2025 - 00:00
The irony was stark. On Thursday, the world’s largest technology expo by floor space, CES 2025, hosted a half-day programme called “Quantum Means Business”. It promised to convene “the brightest quantum minds” and showcase “breakthroughs that were once confined to science fiction” under the grandiose banner of the World Quantum Congress...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.