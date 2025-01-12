Opinion

We are all traders in life's marketplace

12 January 2025 - 00:00 By Herman Bezuidenhout

In the grand marketplace of life, whether we acknowledge it or not, we are all traders. At its core, trading is the lifeblood of economies and human interaction. It manifests in countless forms, from the buying and selling of goods and services to the exchange of time, expertise, and innovation. Every individual, every business, and every nation participates in this dynamic dance of trade, be it on a local street corner or a global stage...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Momentum Group certified as a Top Employer for the fifth consecutive year Business
  2. Gumede consortium lays fraud charges against losing Tongaat bidder RGS Business
  3. New Tongaat bid gets BRP snub Business
  4. IDC supports efforts to save Amsa’s long steel business Business
  5. Exxaro’s bigwig exodus Business

Latest Videos

Israel strikes Gaza after ceasefire accord, and more - Five stories you need to ...
Alleged ringleaders arrested during gruelling rescue mission at Stillfontein ...