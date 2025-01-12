We are all traders in life's marketplace
12 January 2025 - 00:00
In the grand marketplace of life, whether we acknowledge it or not, we are all traders. At its core, trading is the lifeblood of economies and human interaction. It manifests in countless forms, from the buying and selling of goods and services to the exchange of time, expertise, and innovation. Every individual, every business, and every nation participates in this dynamic dance of trade, be it on a local street corner or a global stage...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.