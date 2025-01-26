In-car tech puts brakes on speed as selling point
Infotainment, connectivity, voice activation and gesture control now key factors for consumers
26 January 2025 - 00:00
When the head of the company that dominates car sales in the country warns that consumer patterns are shifting, it is not only competitors that must pay attention. His own organisation must also take on board a new way of addressing the potential customer. — Andrew Kirby, president and CEO at Toyota SA ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.