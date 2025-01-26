WEF survey shows rise in social risks
Covid-19 heightened the vunerabilities from countries dependent on each other
26 January 2025 - 00:00
Risks within the societal category have dominated research into the top 10 threats the world believes itwill face in the next two years, according to the 2025 World Economic Forum (WEF) “Global Risks Perception Survey”. These risks include societal polarisation (fourth), inequality and involuntary migration (seventh and eighth) and in 10th position, erosion of human rights...
