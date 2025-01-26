WEF underscores collaboration as key to unlocking SA's economic potential
26 January 2025 - 00:00
As the world faces unprecedented challenges and shifting dynamics, South Africa stands as a beacon of resilience, reform and inclusive growth. Attending the 2025 World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos provided an opportunity to reflect on our nation’s journey — and more importantly, its potential to lead on the global stage...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.