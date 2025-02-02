Opinion

Doddering economy offers Ramaphosa little wiggle room during Sona

President will need to tread carefully and not rock the boat too much, as harmony in the coalition is important for this administration’s success

02 February 2025 - 00:00
Sam Mkokeli Columnist and contributor

President Cyril Ramaphosa will enter familiar territory when he addresses parliament and the nation on Thursday evening against a backdrop of low expectations...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. SAM MKOKELI | Tricky road for Absa board chair Sello Moloko in hunt for new CEO Opinion
  2. SAM MKOKELI | External risks – and NHI – create uncertainty Opinion
  3. SAM MKOKELI | Savour the GNU while it flies, a crash landing is highly likely Opinion
  4. SAM MKOKELI | Chances of wealth tax for G20 fat cats are pretty slim Opinion

Most read

  1. R1bn bailout mooted for ArcelorMittal SA Business
  2. ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK | New Samsung device marks smartphone watershed Opinion
  3. Standard Bank SA fined R13m over Fica breaches Business
  4. HERMAN BEZUIDENHOUT | A guide to offshore trusts Opinion
  5. SAM MKOKELI | Tricky road for Absa board chair Sello Moloko in hunt for new CEO Opinion

Latest Videos

Anora Trailer #1 (2024)
Eskom media briefing on loadshedding