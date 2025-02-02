Now is the time to revive South Africa's beneficiation ambitions
Value addition has been punted as an economic priority for decades, yet those hopes have been undermined by SA’s persistent energy and logistics crises
02 February 2025 - 00:00
South Africa has long held grand ambitions to transform its vast mineral resources into higher-value products before shipping them abroad. For the most part, those plans have not materialised, for various reasons. However, we believe the time is right to revive them and devise a comprehensive beneficiation strategy for the nation...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.