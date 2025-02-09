A new era of renewal in artisanal mining
Future growth of the sector must be sustainable and inclusive
09 February 2025 - 00:00
The World Bank estimates that artisanal and small-scale mining (ASM) directly employs at least 45-million people in 80 countries. Yet the sector’s reach does not end there: an additional 270-million people are working in services related to the sector; bringing its direct and indirect employment to 315-million people worldwide. In fact, today ASM is the top non-farm rural employer in most mineral-rich countries of the world, creating individual and family wealth for hundreds of millions of households...
