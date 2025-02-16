Excluding local firms from B20 dishonours Zondo commission's work
16 February 2025 - 00:00
Running for just shy of two years and having cost the South African fiscus almost R1bn, the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture once loomed large in the hearts and minds of South Africans across the political, business and civil divides. Its repugnant revelations of back-room deals and a systematic cleansing of honesty, accountability and scruples from the public sector — often aided by private sector players — finally laid vital truths bare. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.