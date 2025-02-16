It's the economy and nothing else, stupid!
We have to assume the worst, that South Africa will lose its preferential exporter benefits under the African Growth and Opportunity Act
16 February 2025 - 00:00
Can the G20 summit hosted in South Africa this year be considered a success without US participation? While it is a no-brainer that the US is on a self-destructive path under the orange guy, the situation challenges South Africa and other nations to think strategically, instead of just turning up their noses at the madman in Washington...
