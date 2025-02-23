South Africa and the imperatives of global trade agreements
Adaptive response to global trade imperatives has transformed SA's economic landscape
23 February 2025 - 00:00
Global trade agreements, governed by the World Trade Organisation (WTO) and anchored in the Marrakesh Agreement, have redefined the global economic landscape. For South Africa, these frameworks have been pivotal in transforming the nation from decades of protectionist policies into a dynamic, export-driven economy integrated into global value chains...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.