Stark global divide revealed at Mobile World Congress
Biggest tech players show sharp differences in approach to 'AI agents'
09 March 2025 - 00:00
A stark divide is emerging in how the world’s biggest tech players are approaching artificial intelligence (AI). At the Mobile World Congress 2025 in Barcelona this week, the buzz phrase that dominated the event, which attracted more than 100,000 delegates, was “AI agents.”..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.