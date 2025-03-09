VAT debate has masked the Transnet budget crisis
State entity is struggling to service its debt but needs to function well if economy is to take off
09 March 2025 - 00:00
Small-party MP Mmusi Maimane will pinch himself to make sure he is awake over the next couple of days, as he enjoys playing an essential role in passing South Africa’s budget. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.