VAT increase needs careful thought
Tax hikes generate more revenue, but come with trade-offs — especially if offset measures fail to fully protect those most affected
09 March 2025 - 00:00
In a democratic system taxation is a critical part of the social contract between the state and its citizens. The tax system can help address poverty, inequality and unemployment in South Africa...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.