China weathers tariffs storm, banks on stimulation
Current trade volatility is likely to result in subdued economic activity but stability is expected to set in eventually
16 March 2025 - 00:00
China, once hailed as a global economic miracle, is now facing significant headwinds. The sharp decline in its property prices has dealt a heavy blow to household wealth and strained the financial position of local governments. Since the pandemic, youth unemployment has soared to record levels, and consumer confidence remains subdued, largely due to sluggish wage growth falling short of expectations...
