Opinion

Let’s prick the gas balloon before it gets any bigger

Why gas is not a viable alternative for South Africa

16 March 2025 - 00:00 By VUSLAT BAYOGLU

The idea that gas-fired power plants are a solution to our electricity challenges could become a policy fad in South Africa unless its shortcomings are highlighted. It wouldn’t be a bad idea if it was realistic. As a principle, no energy source should be left out in our efforts to build a resilient energy system...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. VUSLAT BAYOGLU | Plans to boost port and rail efficiency yet to bear fruit Opinion
  2. VUSLAT BAYOGLU | SA stands good chance to use ‘green coal’ for years Opinion
  3. VUSLAT BAYOGLU | Metalloys revival is a symbol of SA’s re-industrialisation Opinion
  4. VUSLAT BAYOGLU | Goodbye coal plants means ‘hello darkness, my old friend’ Opinion
  5. VUSLAT BAYOGLU | Coal, oil and the new energy revolution waiting to happen Opinion
  6. VUSLAT BAYOGLU | Grey areas in the green transition Opinion

Most read

  1. Curro loses pupils in tough times Business
  2. Anglo American begins consultation to cut jobs amid business overhaul Business Times
  3. Spar plans chain of up to 40 high-end grocery stores Business Times
  4. JOB ADS | SA’s department of defence is hiring Careers
  5. SA’s G20 presidency: a catalyst for Africa’s development Opinion

Latest Videos

Ernest Cole: Lost and Found - Official Trailer | Directed by Raoul Peck | ...
Mandisi Dyantyis - CWAKA "One Night Only"