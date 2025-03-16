Private sector needs a dose of ‘creative destruction’
It is time for South Africa’s leaders to shake up the status quo and consider new approaches to unlock job creation
16 March 2025 - 00:00
Governments do not create many jobs. Globally they employ about 10% — and in South Africa only 6%-8% — of the workforce. Instead, the role of governments is to create an environment where the private sector can drive employment. ..
