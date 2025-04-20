Opinion

Be smart with now, next and never money

This model offers way to think more clearly about where attention and effort should go during times of extreme uncertainty

20 April 2025 - 00:00 By Juanita Vorster

Running a business today means more than just keeping operations going. Business leaders are constantly asked to juggle performance, relevance, and responsibility — all while navigating evolving market conditions, complex teams and increased expectations. It can be overwhelming, even for those who’ve been at it for years...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Retailers offer assurances as VAT increase looms Business
  2. Weight-loss drugs fatten Clicks bottom line Business
  3. Transnet strike standoff Business
  4. National Lottery licence set for court battle Business
  5. SAM MKOKELI | The danger to us could very well be in SA, not the US Opinion

Latest Videos

Black Mirror: Season 7 | Official Trailer | Netflix
The Stolen Girl | Official Trailer | Freeform