The danger to us could very well be in SA, not the US
To what extent is Pretoria prepared to drop the ICJ case? This is the first question Jonas will need to contend with as he touches down in the US
20 April 2025 - 00:00
South Africa has dispatched Mcebisi Jonas to Washington in a last-ditch attempt to stabilise a rapidly deteriorating trade relationship with the US. While Jonas heads west to preserve access to critical markets, the more pressing question remains: Have we tested what’s simmering in our own pot?..
