Hi-tech, yes — but is it safe?
The Shanghai Motor Show featured state-of-the-art EVs and self-driving vehicles, but most exhibitors also focused on old-fashioned values
27 April 2025 - 00:00
Safety became the watchword of vehicle technology and autonomous cars took a backseat at this week’s Auto Shanghai 2025 expo in China. The largest automotive fair in the world, and arguably the largest technology expo, the event was expected to attract up to 1-million visitors over the 10 days of the show...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.