Opinion

Flip-flop policies will weigh on SA’s struggling economy

Teamwork isn’t just a dream; it’s our only shot — and our country and the economy can’t afford anything less

04 May 2025 - 00:00 By Luncedo Mtwentwe

Much has been said about South Africa’s flip-flopping on the VAT increase. While the reversal may have satisfied some in the short term, the political tug-of-war and ensuing legal drama exposed deeper cracks in the country’s policymaking framework. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. LUNCEDO MTWENTWE | SA’s start-up illusion: all hype, no hustle? Opinion
  2. LUNCEDO MTWENTWE | Unshackle SMEs from grinding red tape Opinion
  3. LUNCEDO MTWENTWE | If local is lekker, why aren’t South Africans buying it? Opinion
  4. LUNCEDO MTWENTWE | Unlocking a sleeping giant: SA’s SME township economy Opinion

Most read

  1. Transnet union threatens crippling strike Business
  2. JOB ADS | The department of employment & labour’s Compensation Fund is hiring Business
  3. Court orders Reserve Bank to unblock Ibex payments Business
  4. Godongwana facing tough choices for Budget 3.0 Business
  5. Activists accuse Anglo of toxic mining Business

Latest Videos

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro on Soweto Derby win over Kaizer Chiefs at ...
Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi feeling the pressure after Soweto Derby ...