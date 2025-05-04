Flip-flop policies will weigh on SA’s struggling economy
Teamwork isn’t just a dream; it’s our only shot — and our country and the economy can’t afford anything less
04 May 2025 - 00:00
Much has been said about South Africa’s flip-flopping on the VAT increase. While the reversal may have satisfied some in the short term, the political tug-of-war and ensuing legal drama exposed deeper cracks in the country’s policymaking framework. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.